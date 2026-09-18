MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Maritime Metro is proposing fare increases as part of its every-five-year transit development plan, with some riders expressing understanding while others worry about the added financial strain.

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Maritime Metro proposes fare increases; riders share mixed reactions

The agency says rising costs since before the COVID-19 pandemic have made the increases necessary.

"Ever since pre-COVID inflation across the board has gone up, your parts, your fuel, everything has went up," Transit Division Manager Kevin Bottesi said.

Bottesi said the proposed increases range from 25 cents to $5, depending on the fare, and that the agency is working to keep rides affordable.

"We moved it up a little bit to still keep it affordable but still keep it at a price where we can balance off our end too," Bottesi said.

Bottesi said Maritime Metro has some of the lowest fares in the state, a point some riders echoed.

"I think the prices are pretty reasonable compared to most cities," bus rider Kevon Phillips said.

Phillips said he researched fares in other cities before forming his opinion.

"Not really, I did a bunch of research and most cities are a lot higher than ours so I think we are at a reasonable price," Phillips said.

But for daily riders, even a small increase can add up. The monthly pass is proposed to increase by $5.

"Well I work 5 days a week and I only take the bus to work," bus rider Shelby Agrinsoni said.

When asked how the extra expense feels, Agrinsoni said the increase may push her toward a different option.

"I feel like I should get my license so I can take a car," Agrinsoni said.

Other riders said the $5 increase could mean cutting back on groceries or other bills, though some said they understand the change because they are seeing prices rise everywhere.

If approved, the fare increases would go into effect in 2027. Residents have until October to share their opinions, with a public hearing scheduled at City Hall on October 19.

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