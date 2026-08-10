Man's body found in Manitowoc River

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A man’s body was recovered from the Manitowoc River on Sunday evening.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a possible body along the river near South 16th Street. With assistance from firefighters, crews recovered the body of a deceased man from the water.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates there is no threat to the community. An autopsy is being conducted by the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Alex Nebel at 920-686-6570 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.