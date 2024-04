MANITOWOC (NBC26) — The Manitowoc Police Department is reporting a 52-year-old man was found dead after a house fire Wednesday.

The Manitowoc Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of Wollmer Street in Manitowoc around 5 p.m.

The 52-year-old man was located inside the home and was found deceased.

City of Manitowoc detectives are investigating. The name of the man is not being released at this time.

All roadways in the area have been re-opened.