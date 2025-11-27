Manitowoc's Holiday Parade canceled Wednesday due to weather

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Lakeshore Holiday Parade in Manitowoc was canceled Wednesday night due to weather conditions.

"The weather took a turn for the worse in the last hour," officials wrote on Facebook late Wednesday afternoon. "We will not be able to have the staff shut down the streets for the parade, as they are handling other calls. Several entries canceled over the last few minutes as well."

The city said it will look into rescheduling the parade to a later date, but not this weekend.

This was set to be the 37th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.