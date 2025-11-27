Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLakeshoreManitowoc

Actions

Manitowoc's Holiday Parade canceled Wednesday due to weather

lakeshore holiday parade 2023.png
Ben Bokun/NBC 26
lakeshore holiday parade 2023.png
Posted
and last updated

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Lakeshore Holiday Parade in Manitowoc was canceled Wednesday night due to weather conditions.

"The weather took a turn for the worse in the last hour," officials wrote on Facebook late Wednesday afternoon. "We will not be able to have the staff shut down the streets for the parade, as they are handling other calls. Several entries canceled over the last few minutes as well."

The city said it will look into rescheduling the parade to a later date, but not this weekend.

This was set to be the 37th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LAKESHORE 480x360 With Abbey.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters