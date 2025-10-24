MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Local businesses and organizations in Manitowoc spent Thursday constructing cardboard houses as part of the city's 10th annual Cardboard City event, a unique fundraising initiative that brings the community together to support those experiencing homelessness.

Manitowoc's Cardboard City marks 10th year raising homelessness awareness

The event is hosted by Hope House, Habitat for Humanity, and The Haven — all non-profit organizations that provide shelter and resources for unhoused individuals in Manitowoc.

Event organizers say the goal is to raise awareness, fundraise, and provide a glimpse into the daily struggles faced by around 200 people in Manitowoc County.

"You feel humbled being a part of this. To think that we are kind of getting together and putting this plan together to try and build the best structure, and in reality, there are a lot of people out there struggling, and this is their real life," said Angie Kenneke, director of United One Lending.

Each cardboard structure will have at least one participant sleeping in it overnight during the awareness campaign.

Alex Hunt, executive director of The Haven, was once homeless himself and understands the reality behind the symbolic gesture.

"I have used cardboard before when I had to sleep on the cement," Hunt said.

Hunt says the event helps break stereotypes about homelessness while highlighting how widespread housing insecurity has become.

"Almost half of the entire community is very close to the threshold of not having a place to stay, having food insecurity, not being able to pay their bills, needing energy assistance. So it's a prevalent problem that strikes through the life of everyone that lives here," Hunt said.

"It brings more awareness, and it gets people in the mindset of it, and then we can speak to it," Hunt said.

Clay Tonjebavy volunteered to sleep overnight in his group's cardboard box, giving up basic comforts most people take for granted.

"Just having the comforts of home, just to be able to go use the bathroom or to get something to drink, just all the things at home that people take for granted. I have no cell phone. It's just me," Tonjebavy said.

The event continues into the night with food trucks and music. Saturday morning, guest judges will stop by to recognize some of the best cardboard creations.

