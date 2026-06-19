MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A few months ago, we shared the story of Mary Virlee and her dream of going on a mission trip to Bolivia. Now she's back home, and the experience turned out to be more life-changing than she ever expected.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc woman fulfills dream with Bolivia mission trip

"It's just a really wonderful way to bring humans together and make the world smaller," Virlee said.

When Virlee first set out, she didn't know just how much the trip would mean to her.

"I sat there and cried because I felt so lucky to be there. I sobbed well after the plane took off," Virlee said.

Once in Bolivia, she joined her 30-person team from North America called Medical Ministry International to serve hundreds of patients in just eight days.

"The doctors saw the patients that were gonna have surgeries and I set up my little education area," Virlee said.

Virlee spent her time teaching health education, including dental care, nutrition, and mosquito-borne disease prevention.

The clinic saw 813 medical patients, 327 dental patients, and 157 people in health education. Doctors also performed 48 surgeries.

Virlee described the overall experience in vivid terms.

"My capsulated description was it was Disney World for adults. Everyday was new and exciting," Virlee said.

One moment with a young girl left a lasting impression on her.

"One day when I was not at the table she asked my interpreter how to say you are intelligent … I came back to the table and she said to me, you are very intelligent, I was like oh my gosh!" Virlee said.

Despite health challenges that once made her doubt the trip would ever happen, Virlee said determination and support made all the difference.

"No .. I thought oh I have too many things wrong with me, I have health issues … but the power of really working hard to recover and having good support people .. it was meant to be," Virlee said.

Virlee is already preparing for her next trip, putting together new activities and resources as she hopes to return to Bolivia next year.

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