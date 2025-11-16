Manitowoc warming shelter opens for season in new location

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Warming Shelter has opened for the season at a new location, moving from First Presbyterian Church to the Lakeshore CAP building after three seasons at its previous home.

The shelter operates from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekdays and 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekends, offering 12 beds and meals to everyone who stops by.

"The warming shelter provides a safe, a secure location where guests can not simply be warm but take a deep breath," said Matthew Sauer, executive director of the Manitowoc Warming Shelter.

When guests arrive, they pick out their cot and receive a bin of linens before heading to the dining room for a hot meal. The facility also offers TV, relaxation areas, and tablets for guests to reply to emails or apply for jobs.

The shelter stocks hats, mittens, coats and basic toiletries for guests to choose from.

"It's all laid out where they can pick out and shop. They have the right to pick out which one they want," Sauer said.

The shelter is run by about 200 volunteers, from cooks to night monitors. Ken Walters, president of the steering committee, emphasizes the respectful treatment of those seeking shelter.

"They're not clients, they're not patients, they're guests and we treat them like guests," Walters said.

Walters also handles intake and says the impact runs both ways for volunteers.

"I think myself and every volunteer realize how blessed we are," Walters said.

Jennifer Gleichner, who volunteers as a night monitor, says the connections are what keep her coming back.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do. Most of us are closer to having more in common with an unhoused person than we are to billionaires and corporations," Gleichner said.

The shelter says they're still in need of more volunteers, especially night monitors, as they work toward one day building a free-standing facility.

