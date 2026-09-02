MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Warming Shelter is moving again this winter, this time to St. Paul Lutheran Church on South 10th Street.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc warming shelter moves to St. Paul Lutheran Church

The move comes after the shelter's current location at Lakeshore CAP was found to not meet the city's life safety code requirements.

The city's Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the new location, which has fire exits and an overhead sprinkler system. However, the new site is farther from the social services shelter guests utilize.

Pastor Matt Sauer, the Manitowoc Warming Shelter's director, said the location may not be perfect, but it is the best available option for now.

"It may not be ideal. I think many of us would love it to be closer, but right now these are the parameters until we can build our own permanent shelter with all the appropriate codes that is downtown adjacent," Sauer said.

The shelter is expected to operate for about 150 days starting in November.

The city is also considering removing the current 76-day limit on continuous stays. The number of beds could also change as the city and shelter continue discussions.

City Council is expected to vote on the plan Sept. 21.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.