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Manitowoc warming shelter moves to new location this winter

st paul manitowoc warming shelter
Abbey Hamachek
st paul manitowoc warming shelter
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MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Common Council has approved a new location for the city's warming shelter this winter.

St. Paul Lutheran Church on South 10th Street will provide people experiencing homelessness a place to stay during the coldest months of the year.

The move comes after the shelter's previous location at Lakeshore CAP was found not to meet the city's life safety code requirements.

The shelter's fifth season begins Nov. 11 and runs through April 9. Shelter space is available daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Abbey Hamachek