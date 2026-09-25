Manitowoc warming shelter moves to new location this winter

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Common Council has approved a new location for the city's warming shelter this winter.

St. Paul Lutheran Church on South 10th Street will provide people experiencing homelessness a place to stay during the coldest months of the year.

The move comes after the shelter's previous location at Lakeshore CAP was found not to meet the city's life safety code requirements.

The shelter's fifth season begins Nov. 11 and runs through April 9. Shelter space is available daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

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