MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — While most people stayed inside during Monday's blizzard, two Manitowoc high school students spent their day walking through their neighborhood, offering to help anyone who needed a hand clearing the snow.

Sylas Ramos and Odin Villers took to social media and went door-to-door with shovels, saying the neighbors' response motivated them to keep going.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc teens brave blizzard to shovel snow for neighbors in need

"I guess this is our first one. We got more comments today, so that's why we are out today," Ramos said.

"This is our first one… but we are gonna be doing a few more after this. But I just like to help out," Villers said.

When asked how difficult the conditions were, Villers didn't sugarcoat it.

"It's quite heavy, and it's not stopping for a while," Villers said.

The two teens say they plan to help out during the next blizzard — though they're hoping that won't come around for a long time.

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