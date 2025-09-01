Manitowoc teen heads to Junior Olympics in China for speed skating

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A local teen is packing her bags and her skates for the Junior Olympics in China as she prepares to leave this week.

Since graduating from Lincoln High School this spring, Zakia Kalista has had one goal: getting ready for the Junior Olympics.

"I've been doing a lot of hard work; we'll see if it pays off," Kalista said.

From early mornings to late nights, Kalista has dedicated herself to training for this moment.

"I've been skating every day, I've been biking, I've been doing some hard, intense biking ... I've been doing a lot of off-skate training," Kalista said.

Her coach says her mindset is what sets her apart from the competition.

"We've spent a lot of time really focusing and keeping her really on the right track ... but yeah, really making sure that mental space is clear and focused," said Carly Valdez-Romdenne, Rollaire head coach.

With less than two weeks until she hits the track in China, Kalista says she is ready to soak it all in.

"The fact that I've done so many things to get to this one goal is amazing, and for how long I'm gonna be there, too, it's also gonna be great to see the scenery and the different people," Kalista said.

Kalista's main event is the 100-meter drag, while she is hoping to compete in the 200 and 500-meter events, representing Team USA and Manitowoc.

"We started this team four years ago, and to see that she's doing this in four years is kinda crazy," Valdez-Romdenne said.

Kalista will skate one more time at Lincoln High School before leaving for China with hopes of returning with a medal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.