Manitowoc teen and Miss Hmong USA America Nation shines as a runway model, beauty pageant queen

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Angel Her says that growing up, she's enjoyed spending time in the country.

But over the last year and a half, the Manitowoc teen is getting acclimated to a more hectic life on the runway.

"My mom kind of did it," she said. "She did some research and then she started applying me for stuff."

She's 14 years old and a fashion model while participating in pageants.

She's secured titles like Miss Hmong USA America Nation 2022 and Miss America Nation 2023.

"My first runway show, I was a little nervous but you get used to it," Her said. "I just focus on the camera and do my stuff."

It's a role Angel says she's dreamed about since she was four or five years old.

The student at Lincoln High School is now featured in international magazines and a number of movies.

"The hardest part about it is probably not comparing yourself to others and the way someone walks or how they look," she said.

This fall, she received Manitowoc's key to the city. Angel's proud mother talked about her daughter's time outside the area.

"I really sat her down, made sure that this is something she really wanted to do," Michelle Goessl said. "Because I was not going to try and spend all that money on something that was just a fad."

Angel is also using the spotlight to make a difference. She's working to raise money for the Manitowoc Domestic Violence Center.

"She sets her own goals," Goessl said. "I don't even have to tell her like 'hey, you need to do this.'"

The mother-daughter duo has traveled from coast to coast.

"One of my main goals for modeling is probably being [in] Milan Fashion Week or [in] New York Fashion Week and be on the cover of Vogue," Her said.

Before then, Angel has a piece of advice for others who want to pursue the same dream.

"All you need is confidence and assurance in yourself and you can do anything as long as you put your mind to it," she said.