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Manitowoc sues company over Mirro site cleanup

mirro site
NBC 26/Abbey Hamachek
mirro site
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MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The City of Manitowoc is suing Newell Brands, successor to the historic Mirro Company, to recover nearly $6 million in cleanup and redevelopment costs for its former downtown manufacturing site, Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels said.

According to Nickels, Mirro was the sole industrial occupant of the property for decades, and environmental contamination — including PCBs, solvents, petroleum compounds and PFAS — was discovered after operations ceased. He said multiple assessments found Mirro responsible for the hazardous substances.

Nickels said the city’s work has included soil removal, EPA-coordinated testing and site preparation to convert the blighted property into housing.

As NBC 26 previously reported, the housing project, called Maritime Lofts, will bring housing to an area that has struggled with low vacancy rates and limited affordable options.

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