Manitowoc skatepark reopens after more than a year of renovations

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The skatepark at Miracles Park on South 35th Street in Manitowoc is back open after more than a year of renovations.

The skatepark closed last June for upgrades, including new ramps and other skating elements. The wooden ramps, first built in 2005, were also improved.

The project was funded through a grant from the West Foundation, with additional support from the city and money raised by the Manitowoc Skatepark Preservation Project.

Skaters are reminded to follow park rules and safety guidelines, including wearing proper safety gear like a helmet.

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