Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLakeshoreManitowoc

Actions

Manitowoc school leaders recommend closing two elementary schools

The proposal would close Madison and Jackson elementary schools
Manitowoc Public Schools to require masks for upcoming school year
Valerie Juarez
Manitowoc Public Schools to require masks for upcoming school year
Posted
and last updated

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc school leadership has named two elementary schools it's recommending for closure amid falling enrollment.

In a letter on Monday to district staff and parents, Superintendent Lee Thennes said he will recommend to the board that Madison and Jackson elementary schools no longer serve as "operational buildings."

Thennes says they'll share more information at Tuesday's board meeting. He said the board will not be voting on the recommendation at Tuesday's meeting, and a community information session will be held on December 1st at Lincoln High School at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LAKESHORE 480x360 With Abbey.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters