Manitowoc school leaders recommend closing two elementary schools

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc school leadership has named two elementary schools it's recommending for closure amid falling enrollment.

In a letter on Monday to district staff and parents, Superintendent Lee Thennes said he will recommend to the board that Madison and Jackson elementary schools no longer serve as "operational buildings."

Thennes says they'll share more information at Tuesday's board meeting. He said the board will not be voting on the recommendation at Tuesday's meeting, and a community information session will be held on December 1st at Lincoln High School at 6 p.m.