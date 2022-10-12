Manitowoc school district sees continued student enrollment decline; 348 open enroll out before school year

MANITOWOC, Wis. (NBC 26) — Manitowoc public schools are seeing a continued decline in student population.

And many are leaving for other schools.

The district released its annual Third Friday in Enrollment Count, which records its number of students. The data shows Manitowoc lost 52 children since September of last year.

In total, the district now has 4,928 students. It had over 5,100 six years ago.

"Overtime, we lose funding since so much of our funding is dependent on the per-pupal funding that we receive through the revenue limit," District Director of Business Services Angela Erdmann said. "We're also continually concerned about the fact that we need more funding as prices and costs increase for paying staff, compensating staff."

Still, open enrollment into Manitowoc is up this school year with 120 children. But 348 open enrolled out before the fall.

The district reports some declining enrollment is due to birth rates, but it will develop a plan to influence families from other areas to transfer to Manitowoc.