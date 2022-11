MANITOWOC, Wis. (NBC 26) — At Tuesday night's school board meeting in Manitowoc, community members spoke during public comment for about 45 minutes.

Some supported the hiring of then-interim superintendent James Feil as a full-timer. Others said they would like a national search and that there's been a lack of transparency in the hiring process.

But board members who were at the meeting voted unanimously to make Feil the full-time superintendent for the rest of this school year and the next.