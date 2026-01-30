Manitowoc residents join national shutdown to protest federal immigration enforcement

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A mother and son from Manitowoc joined protesters across the country today in a national shutdown demonstration against ICE and federal immigration enforcement actions.

Stacy Tharaldson and her son Henry, a sophomore at Lincoln High School, chose to skip work and school to participate in the protest at Washington Park. The demonstration encouraged Americans to stay home from work, school and spending as a form of resistance.

"Last week was more about just Minnesota; today is more about nationwide," Tharaldson said.

The pair spent the morning researching recent ICE actions and government responses while creating posters for the protest.

"When we look back at history, when we see progress, it is only because people have united and have gone in the streets," Tharaldson said.

For Henry, joining the protest felt like more than a choice — it felt like a responsibility.

"The fact that high schoolers are having to skip lessons to teach a lesson, it's definitely a big problem," Henry said.

He said the ideals taught in school don't always match reality.

"Every day in school, we say there is liberty and justice for all, and I don't see that happening," Henry said.

The reality of current immigration enforcement hits close to home for the high school student.

"It's crazy to think that if I had a different set of parents, that could be me," Henry said. "It's scary too to think that some of my closest friends could be, just gone within an instant."

Henry emphasized that the issue transcends political divisions.

"It leaves me speechless that something like that, something that tragic, could happen. I think this is no longer about politics, it's about humanity," Henry said.

For Stacy Tharaldson, the events in Minnesota carry personal significance as she grew up in the Twin Cities.

"It's a touchpoint connection close to my heart. I've lived in the communities that are being impacted right now," Tharaldson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.