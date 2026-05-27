MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A display at the Manitowoc Public Library is tracing how radio first took hold in people's lives — and how one local station has been part of that story from the very beginning.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc radio station celebrates 100 years on the air

In 1926, Lilian and Francis Kadow's idea became WOMT — short for "World's Only Mikadow Theatre" — where the Manitowoc station first started.

Amy Meyer, Manitowoc County Historical Society executive director, said the station witnessed decades of history.

"Francis and Lilian Kadow saw everything from the Roaring 20's through the Great Depression, World War, and the Space Age and the building of Manitowoc, WOMT was there through it all."

Meyer said the station's founding came from an unlikely spark.

"Francis Kadow has this crazy idea to start a radio station here."

After more than 40 years, Francis Kadow made his biggest change, selling the station.

"It's with a twinge of regret when I say, I have sold radio station WOMT," Kadow said during his last commentary on air.

Kadow sold the station to Wisconsin Fuel and Light Company, and after a few years, the Seehafer family took over. The station is now in its third generation of Seehafer family leadership.

"I really give a lot of thanks to the Kadows for what they started because here we are carrying on their legacy and my grandparents legacy," Terry Stevenson, Seehafer Broadcasting vice president, said.

Also during his final commentary, Kadow reflected on what the station's run had taught him.

"We have learned many things not about radio, but about programs and people, their likes and dislikes. I think we have learned our lesson well and now the time has come for younger and more ambitious people to take over."

Jim Medley, operations manager, said radio has evolved significantly since he entered the industry.

"When I started in radio back in 1986 I was spinning records."

At the library display, neighbors stopped to share their memories of radio, music and growing up listening through the years, saying those memories came flooding right back.

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