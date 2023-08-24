Manitowoc Police takes a step to ensure pedestrian, biker safety

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — In the city of Manitowoc, a big step has been taken towards the safety of pedestrians and bikers. A grant that has been accepted by the police department pledges officers towards educating the public on pedestrian rules.

Manitowoc Police Lt. Adam Sohlden is in charge of the grant.

"Motorists don't realize when they have to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk," Sohlden said.

Which the grant will address, as it provides $7,500 for certain officers to work extra hours strictly enforcing pedestrian laws.

"Each stop is an educational point for the operator of that vehicle," Sohlden said. "Most operators are thankful of the information. Now they know what they need to do."

Very few of these stops end in a citation. Actually, only two throughout all of June and July.

It's that commitment to educating the public that Freedom Powell finds so important, especially for the type of town Manitowoc is.

"I think it's great, especially being a tourist town, or growing tourist town," Powell said.

She mentions the grant can also go a long way in educating drivers of all ages.

"You know, we always have got young new drivers who don't always know what to look for," Powell said. "So, I think it's a good investment."

The grant will run until September, but the department has the option of renewing the opportunity annually.