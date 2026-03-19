Manitowoc Police renew efforts in 1997 cold case disappearance

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Police are once again asking for the community's help to solve the case of Jean M. Jape, who hasn't been seen since November 1997.

Jape, then 38, was reported missing on Nov. 20, 1997. Detectives say she was planning to go out of town for the weekend when she vanished. Despite years of investigative work, her whereabouts remain unknown.

More than 28 years later, investigators are revisiting the case and urging anyone with information to come forward.

As part of the renewed effort, police are releasing age-progression pictures showing what Jape may look like today.

Authorities stress that these images are only estimates and her actual appearance could differ.

Manitowoc Police Age-progressed photo of missing Jean Jape, provided by Manitowoc Police Department.

Jean's description at the time of her disappearance:

Age: 38 (Jape would now be 66)

Height: 5 feet 2 inches

Weight: 165 pounds

Hair: Dark brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: Caucasian

Possible aliases: Jean Schleis, Jean Janowski



Detectives are asking the public to think back to the fall of 1997 and recall any unusual events related to Jape’s disappearance. They are especially interested in speaking with anyone who had contact with her, knew her associates or may have noticed anything out of the ordinary.

“Even after many years, cold cases remain a priority,” Detective Eric D. Schultz, the lead investigator, said. “Advancements in investigative techniques and renewed public awareness can often help generate new leads. We believe someone may still have information that could help bring answers to this case.”

Investigators note that circumstances and relationships can change over time, and individuals who may have been reluctant to speak in the past may now be willing to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Schultz at 920-686-3599 or Captain Cooper R. Schmidt at 920-686-6585. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466 or through the P3 Tips app.

Police say they remain committed to pursuing all leads in the case and bringing closure to Jape’s family.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.