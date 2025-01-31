Manitowoc Police releases photos of burglary suspects, $60k loss estimated

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Police Department has released photos of the suspects of a burglary that took place on Saturday evening on the northwest side of the city, according to a media release.

Police say the crime happened at around 6 p.m on Jan. 25. The suspects, identified as 3 men by police, unlocked a door to gain entry, stealing cash and valuable designer purses, such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

The estimated financial loss is at $60,000, according to the release.

Police say the group appears to be part of a South American Theft Group, based on their actions and the items taken. Identification of one of the persons of interest in the case places them as being from Houston, Texas, the release adds.

The Manitowoc Police Department, along with Crime Stoppers, is offering up to $500 in reward for information related to this incident that leads to an arrest.

Manitowoc Police advises neighbors to call your local law enforcement agency if you can identify the suspects or if you see them in your neighborhood.