Manitowoc Police recover body of man from water

Police are investigating the death of a Manitowoc man after he was pulled from the water on Tuesday morning.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jan 30, 2024
According to Manitowoc Police, the man, 30, was last seen in the area of the 8th Street Bridge during the early morning hours of Sunday. Police say his family reported him missing on Monday.

Law enforcement used sonar scanners and the dive team was able recover the body, according to police.

Police say they don't suspect foul play.

The department also extended its deepest condolences to the man's family.

