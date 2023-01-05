Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodManitowoc

Actions

Manitowoc Police offering reward up to $500 in search for stolen equipment

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 12:08:58-05

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A cash reward is being offered to help police find some equipment that was stolen from the Township of Liberty.

Police are looking for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for stealing two Telemecanique Silo Unloader remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cords.

The items were stolen from a location on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty. The theft happened around December 31.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466 or by using the P3 Tips App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!