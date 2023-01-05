Manitowoc Police offering reward up to $500 in search for stolen equipment

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A cash reward is being offered to help police find some equipment that was stolen from the Township of Liberty.

Police are looking for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for stealing two Telemecanique Silo Unloader remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cords.

The items were stolen from a location on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty. The theft happened around December 31.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466 or by using the P3 Tips App.