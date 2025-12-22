Manitowoc Police name next chief

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Police & Fire Commission has selected Assistant Police Chief John Musial II to serve as the next Chief of Police for the City of Manitowoc.

Musial will officially assume the role upon the retirement of current Chief of Police Nick Reimer in early 2026.

In a media release, commission President Michael Wellner expressed confidence in Musial's leadership abilities and experience with the department.

"Assistant Chief Musial has demonstrated exceptional dedication, professionalism, and vision throughout his career," Wellner said in a statement. "The Commission is confident that his leadership will continue to strengthen the Manitowoc Police Department and enhance its partnership with our community."

Musial started his law enforcement career in 2009 and has been a member of the Manitowoc Police Department since that time. He currently serves as Assistant Chief for the department.

The commission said Musial's appointment reflects his long-standing commitment to public safety and his proven ability to lead with integrity.

The commission also extended gratitude to outgoing Chief Nick Reimer for his 29 years of dedicated service to the Manitowoc Police Department. Reimer has served as chief for the past 10 years.

"(Reimer) has guided the department with vision and compassion, fostering trust between officers and the community while ensuring that Manitowoc remains a safe and welcoming place to live," the commission stated. "His legacy is one of professionalism, respect, and steadfast devotion to the people he served."

The commission thanked Reimer for his extraordinary contributions and leadership that has left a lasting impact on the city.

