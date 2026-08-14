MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc police officers traded their patrol cars for a Dunkin' rooftop Friday morning as part of the annual "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc police climb to Dunkin' rooftop to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

The campaign has raised more than $715,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin since it launched in 2013.

This year's goal was to raise $1,000 — and surpass last year's total of $1,200.

Paul Krock of the Manitowoc Police Department said the event gives officers a chance to give back while having some fun.

"Dunkin' Donuts they have this fundraiser every year for Special Olympics Wisconsin, and the fun part for us is we get to go on the roof top," Krock said.

For the athletes who benefit from Special Olympics, the organization means far more than competition.

Max Tegen of Special Olympics of Wisconsin said the experience is defined by connection.

"When I think of Special Olympics, the only thing I can think of is, fun," Tegen said.

"Wherever I go it's about fellowship, friends, experience, and family," Tegen said.

Travis Stuckart has been part of Special Olympics for more than 38 years, competing in sports including basketball, volleyball and softball.

"Special Olympics of Wisconsin is the foundation of my life," Stuckart said.

"We help our families, right? I have over 14-thousand athletes that are my family, and coaches and volunteers," Stuckart said.

When asked whether there is a connection between police officers and donuts, Krock kept it honest.

"Well that's the perception," Krock said.

When asked whether it was true, Krock said, "Not for me, coffee yes, donuts not so much."

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