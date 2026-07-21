MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The city of Manitowoc has shared its vision for a brand new playground at Henry Schuette Park, but some residents are pushing back on plans that would replace the community-built structure that has stood for more than 20 years.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc plans to rebuild Henry Schuette Park playground

City officials say the existing playground is nearing the end of its life. The new vision includes a nature-focused playground with updated features for kids and families.

Mayor Justin Nickels explained why a full rebuild is necessary.

"They don't last a longtime, they are built by volunteers, good hearted people, but they're not built to last 50 years," Nickels said.

Not everyone is ready to let go of the current park. Park goer Paetynn Backus said she values what the space looks like now.

"I like the castle theme of the park," Paetynn said.

Fellow park goer Malaqii Backus also questioned whether the new design would actually serve the community better.

"They said they're trying to make it for all ages, when in reality what they have now is perfect for that," Malaqii said.

Manitowoc resident April Backus started a petition asking the city to preserve the spirit of the current playground.

"You're taking a park that is unique and built by the community and turning it into a modern playground, like any playground anywhere," April Backus said.

Martha Pellow was part of the class that helped assemble the playground and said the news was hard to hear.

"A lot of their families and them themselves all partook in helping assemble this park and when she told me they were doing what they planned to do, I was kinda like, this doesn't feel comfy cozy," Pellow said.

Mayor Nickels said the current playground will remain for a few years as the city continues to plan for the rebuild. He is encouraging residents to reach out to their elected officials with comments or ideas for the park.

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