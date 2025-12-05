Manitowoc plans to expand successful outdoor drinking program

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc is planning significant changes to its outdoor drinking zone after a successful first season that allowed people to carry alcoholic beverages between downtown businesses and parks.

The city introduced the DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, in July. Through October, customers could buy drinks at bars and restaurants in the downtown zone and take them outdoors to parks and even other businesses.

"Our first year of DORA was a huge success," said Courtney Hansen, director of tourism for Visit Manitowoc.

Now, city officials want to expand the program for 2026.

"In January, we will be bringing forward a few recommendations to change the DORA program for 2026," Hansen said.

The proposed changes could include running the program year-round and extending hours. Officials also want to expand the geographic boundaries of the drinking zone.

"The last recommended change is just extending the map, the DORA district, a few blocks, having it go out the Badger, watch the Badger come in, and include a few more establishments to the north," Hansen said.

Local business owners have embraced the program. Megean Lauson, owner of Waterfront Wine Bar, said the initiative helped connect customers with multiple venues.

"People were looking to go to different venues and restaurants, and they were able to take what they were experiencing in here and take it on the road with them," Lauson said.

Lauson said the program helped local businesses support each other, and she is eager to see DORA return next year.

"When it ended we were like, "oh no they can't walk around with their drinks anymore", and there are certain events like parades where you are traveling from one establishment to the next and I do think year round would be a good addition to the program," Lauson said.

Visit Manitowoc says the changes will be approved by the finance committee in January 2026.

