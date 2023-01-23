Manitowoc PD looking for crash witnesses

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for possible witnesses of a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Jan 22.

At the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11 Street, the Police Department reports that a grey Dodge Neon was traveling Westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was traveling Northbound on 11th street when they collided at the intersection.

No occupants of either vehicle were injured as a result of the crash.

The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for anyone that would have information on the traffic signals at the time of the crash or the driving of either vehicle leading up to the impact.

Information on the circumstances of the crash can be directed to the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500. Anyone with information may remain anonymous.

