MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Gracious Givers, a Manitowoc nonprofit, is running out of space — and that means running out of room to help families who need it most.

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Manitowoc nonprofit outgrowing its space with nowhere left to store donations

The organization provides hygiene products, cleaning supplies, clothes, blankets, shoes, and medical items, all donated by the community, for the community. No financial questions are asked of those who come seeking help.

"There are no financial questions that are asked, if you need it, we give it to you," Gracious Givers President and CEO Karey Roberts said.

For many visitors, the experience is about more than picking up essentials.

"Usually when I go to other places I feel like I get looked at differently … then when I went there they were happy that we were there, smiling and making jokes, I felt welcomed to be there," Concrete Jungle Boxing Club coaches Daniel Escalante and Lee Williams said.

"They made me feel welcome like I was family all the time like years, I've been knowing them for years," Escalante and Williams said.

But the growing demand has created a growing problem. Donations have filled the current space beyond capacity, spilling into a neighboring unit.

"It's packed tight, we don't have a lot of room to go with overflow," Roberts said.

"We've got this pile going on over here, and we are actually taking up our neighbors side of the basement because we are running out of room to go, we need a bigger building," Roberts said.

Volunteer Jacky Breech said the cramped conditions affect everyone who walks through the door.

"It makes me feel closed in and I'm sure it makes our visitors feel closed in," Breech said.

Gracious Givers needs to raise $360,000 for a new building. A larger space would allow the organization to expand its services, including music programs, sewing classes, and additional computers for job searching.

"We want to run a music program, our computers for job searching we need more spaces, we are teaching people to sow," Roberts said.

The tight quarters are a source of frustration for Roberts, who knows the organization is capable of doing more.

"It's frustrating knowing that there is so much more we can do to help people. We're kind of stuck, we can only do so much with what we have knowing there are more blessings to be given to people," Roberts said.

To help reach the fundraising goal, Gracious Givers has launched a commemorative wall campaign, where every donation will be recognized by a colored brick. The organization will also hold various fundraisers throughout the summer and into the fall, including brat frys.

To stay informed about upcoming fundraisers or to find out how to donate, follow Gracious Givers of Manitowoc on Facebook or visit their website.

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