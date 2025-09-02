MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Residents near Lincoln High School in Manitowoc are taking action after a series of crashes at what they call a dangerous intersection, with the latest accident, captured on Ring camera video, occurring just weeks ago.

The intersection of South 12th and Columbus Street has become a focal point for neighborhood safety concerns, prompting residents to start a petition calling for additional signage and traffic control measures.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc neighbors demand safety changes after string of crashes at dangerous intersection

Amanda Nimmer, who has lived next to the intersection for seven years, says the ongoing safety issues have changed how her family uses their property.

"I don't let my kids play on the sidewalk here, I don't let them play in this corner of my yard here," Nimmer said.

The recent Ring camera footage shows two cars colliding after drivers failed to yield at the uncontrolled intersection. Neighbors say this crash represents the latest in a pattern of accidents that have occurred over the years.

"We feel it's a big issue because the high school is right there, people are flying down this road not going 25, and crashing," Nimmer said.

With Lincoln High School located just blocks away, residents are particularly concerned about student safety as the new school year begins.

"Our biggest concern is that no one is going to pay attention until someone gets killed," Nimmer said.

Sergeant Paul Krock, a crime prevention officer with local police, explains that drivers have specific responsibilities at uncontrolled intersections.

"When approaching an uncontrolled intersection, motorists are required to yield to vehicles approaching the intersection on their right," Krock said.

However, Krock notes that adding stop signs isn't always the solution to intersection safety issues, emphasizing that driver behavior remains the primary factor.

"It's something that could happen at any intersection, whether there is a stop sign or not," Krock said.

As the school year progresses, Nimmer and her neighbors continue gathering petition signatures and documenting near-miss incidents, hoping their efforts will prevent future accidents.

"We are just concerned about the neighborhood and now that school is back in session now we are even more concerned for the kids and the parents and everyone who is walking, we just don't want anyone to get hurt," Nimmer said.

The petition drive continues as residents work to bring attention to their safety concerns at the intersection.

