MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Residents near 12th and Columbus streets in Manitowoc are once again calling for safety improvements after another vehicle crash at the uncontrolled intersection, the latest in a series of accidents that have plagued the area for years.

Manitowoc neighbors demand safety changes after repeated crashes at dangerous intersection

Ring camera footage captured the most recent crash on Monday, which shook nearby homes and left residents frustrated with the ongoing safety concerns.

"I was inside cleaning up the kitchen and I felt the house shake," said Kaven Lewis, a Manitowoc resident. "I looked outside and saw a cop car and another smashed vehicle, go figure there must've been another accident."

Lewis said accidents have been happening at the intersection for years.

"It's just a matter of time before somebody is walking their dog or a kid is out playing or walking home from school or anything innocent and they get side swiped because people aren't paying attention and there is no regulation to slow down or stop," Lewis said.

The safety concerns are particularly acute for families with young children. William Ornelas, who has a five-year-old, said the dangerous intersection has changed how his family uses their property.

"We minimize the playing time out front," Ornelas said. "It's super scary you know."

"I was out here in the summer when an accident happened and they just don't stop here," Ornelas said.

In September, the neighborhood started a petition for change which now has 245 signatures. Residents are asking for basic traffic control measures to improve safety.

"At least yield signs so people know to slow down instead of just speeding through," Ornelas said.

According to the city, 36% of intersections are uncontrolled, meaning they have no stop signs, yield signs, or traffic signals.

District One Alderperson Andrew Dunbar, who lives nearby on South 13th Street, acknowledged the intersection needs attention but expressed concerns about the effectiveness of simply adding stop signs.

"I do believe that it is something that requires more attention than it has had," Dunbar said. "Part of the concern is if we just start putting stop signs up, how many people that are not looking at uncontrolled intersections don't realize they're not controlled and blow stop signs."

City officials say they want to remind drivers to slow down and use extra caution at uncontrolled intersections, especially during the winter months when roads can be slick.

