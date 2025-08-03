Manitowoc native fundraises at Lambeau Field for medical mission to Guatemala

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc native is working concessions during Packers Family Night to help fund a medical mission trip that will bring healthcare to underserved communities in Guatemala.

Among the sizzling sandwiches and excited crowds at Packers Family Night, Cayla Gunderson's focus extends far beyond football.

"We pay for everything to get over there, all the supplies everything we need, so fundraising here is really important," Gunderson said.

The Manitowoc Lincoln High School graduate and current radiology student at Bellin College is preparing for a January trip to Guatemala, where she'll join 14 other seniors on a week-long medical mission.

"When we get to Guatemala we are going to be setting up five different mobile health clinics in different villages around the area there," Gunderson said.

For communities with limited access to healthcare, these mobile clinics provide essential services that many locals wouldn't otherwise receive.

"They're not as fortunate to have things like simple healthcare like we are here so going over there means the world to them," Gunderson said.

Every shift and every sandwich sold brings her one step closer to her goal of serving in Guatemala.

"Really excited to interact with all the patients, bring toys to children, coloring books, interact with them. We bring beauty supplies to the little kids which to them is a whole different experience, something that they're not used to, something that they've never seen before," Gunderson said.

Many concession stands at Lambeau Field operate with volunteers through Delaware North's Concessions Fundraising Program.

Gunderson plans to continue fundraising throughout the fall by working additional events at Lambeau Field.

