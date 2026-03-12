Manitowoc names Kraynek new fire chief

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Assistant Fire Chief Benjamin Kraynek has been appointed to serve as the city’s next fire chief, effective May 30.

The decision came during a Police and Fire Commission vote Tuesday and follows the planned retirement of current Fire Chief Todd Blaser, who will step down May 29 after 17 years leading the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department.

The department says Blaser’s tenure has been marked by his "dedication to public safety, leadership development and community service."

Kraynek has served with the fire department for 25 years. He holds an associate degree in fire protection technology, a bachelor’s degree in fire administration and a master’s degree in public administration. He also has multiple professional certifications and a track record of leadership within the agency, according to a media release.

“Ben Kraynek has earned the respect of his colleagues and the confidence of this Commission,” Commission President Michael Wellner said in a statement. “His experience, education and commitment to the community make him exceptionally well‑prepared to lead the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department into the future.”

The department said the transition is expected to be smooth, with Kraynek formally taking command the day after Blaser’s retirement.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.