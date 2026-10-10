MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A 24-year-old man from the Lakeshore area is gaining attention on TikTok — not just for snacks, but for the message he serves up with every review.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Manitowoc man with muscular dystrophy turns snack reviews into a TikTok sensation

Devin Argall, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at age 4, has built a channel called "Snack Check with Devin," where he reviews snacks from around the world.

Each video opens with his signature greeting: "Hey everybody, welcome back to Snack Check with Devin."

Before building his snack-review audience, Argall advocated for people like himself through a page called "Devin Strong."

"I wanted to try something else so something similar I tried was trying snacks and found out people like that," Argall said.

His TikTok account is his most popular platform, with 179,000 followers. He tries to post a new video every day.

"I try to stay positive through it all and enjoy life," Argall said.

Devin told me the videos are about more than what's in the bag.

"So people don't see, oh he's in a wheelchair, he can't do as much as we can, I just show you can basically do whatever you just need to adapt to some things, they're no obstacles really," Argall said.

His mother, Dawn Thelen, was among the first to recognize the potential in what he was doing.

"I said you got something going on. You gotta try more snacks Devin," Thelen said.

Seeing her son's message reach others makes it all the more meaningful.

"I'm very proud of him," Thelen said. "It's a great feeling knowing that he is spreading all the joy in the world that he can."

As for what's next, Argall has his sights set on a specific milestone.

"A big goal I have would probably get a YouTube play button," Argall said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.