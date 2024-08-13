Manitowoc looks for community input as schools face steep update bill

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — As Manitowoc prepares for the school year, there's continued discussion about the future of it's historic school buildings.



In July, Kerry Trask was one of five school board members to vote down a plan to consolidate Manitowoc schools.

"We just don't want to take it on hastily without considering all of the angles and interests,” Trask said.

Trask said the issue will be discussed briefly at Tuesday's meeting but plans are currently in “limbo.” A proposal to consolidate was made after an audit found Manitowoc schools need $160 million in facility updates.

Board members Tony Vlastellica and Matt Phipps voted for consolidation. They told me consolidation would save the district $1 million a year in operating costs alone. They said the district needs to rip off the Band-Aid.

Trask disagrees.

"I don't think tearing the Band-Aid off and moving ahead is going to do anything other than create a political storm,” said Trask.

Trask says the cost to keep the schools open is worth the time to create a clear plan that the community can get behind.

"It's going to be slower, more considerate, more detailed, more careful,” says Trask. “I mean, we are a low-budget school district."

Phipps believes the prior plan was good and that school consolidation is inevitable.

Gearing up for the year, the board will be covering multiple other topics at the meeting, including parents access to information.

At the end of the meeting, the board will hold a closed session evaluation of Superintendent Jim Feil.