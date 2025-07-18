Manitowoc library fights federal funding cuts with community support

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Public Library is taking action against potential federal funding cuts by inviting residents to share why libraries matter to them through a postcard campaign.

At the front desk of the Manitowoc Public Library, visitors can write to lawmakers expressing the importance of libraries in their lives, and the library staff will handle sending the messages.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc Public Library speaks out against federal funding cuts

Public libraries across Wisconsin are participating in this postcard campaign to advocate against federal funding cuts that could impact their services.

Adams explained that without this funding, the library and others will face reductions in technology upgrades.

"You're letting a whole community be able to use your resources so it's not just one family or one home, things get used and they do wear out faster," Adams said.

The cuts could also affect online services like WISCAT, which gives Manitowoc library card holders access to books and other resources beyond the Lakeshore area.

"We can put in that request and borrow it from across the state and have it here for you. If federal funding doesn't trickle down to the states, then we are not able to support that so it will be seen even at the local level," Adams said.

Margaret Pauwels, who homeschools her children in Manitowoc County, worries these cuts may limit access to materials she uses for teaching.

"We use interlibrary loan a lot, especially for finding books that are very specific. I homeschool my kids so I do use specific books," Pauwels said.

The library's impact extends beyond local residents. Doris Pullhuber-Luhr, visiting from Austria, made the library her first stop while in downtown Manitowoc.

"For me it's really wonderful to borrow books, to borrow magazines so everyone can read," Pullhuber-Luhr said.

Despite the funding challenges ahead, Adams remains optimistic about the library's future.

"Libraries are resilient, we are known for pivoting and being flexible," Adams said.

The postcard campaign table will remain at the Manitowoc Public Library until July 21 for anyone interested in writing to their representatives.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

