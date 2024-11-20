Manitowoc judge recuses himself in Steven Avery appeal

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A judge from outside of Manitowoc County will now preside over Steven Avery's appeal.

According to court records, Manitowoc Circuit Court Judge Anthony Lambrecht believed it was appropriate to recuse himself from the case.

No further details were offered on the recusal.

Judge Guy Dutcher of Waushara County will take over the case.

Under Judge Dutcher, a status conference is scheduled for December 9th.

Avery pleaded not guilty to three charges, including first degree intentional homicide in 2006. The charges came after the death of Teresa Halbach.

Avery was eventually found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His appeals to the ruling are still ongoing.

Earlier this month, also in connection to Avery, a former Manitowoc Sherrif's Office lieutenant involved in Avery's trial was charged with office misconduct. The charge stems from misplaced funds, according to court records.

There's no indication at this time that the judge's recusal and lieutenant's charge are connected.

A popular Netflix documentary titled, "Making a Murderer" was released in 2015 chronicling the story of Avery's arrest and subsequent trial.