Manitowoc home damaged in fire

MANITOWOC — A Manitowoc home was damaged Monday morning in a fire.

Firefighters said in a news release they got called at 6:25 a.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 1700 block of S. 15th. St. in Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department says the first engine arrived on scene within four minutes. The say the fire was put out quickly.

Firefighters say all people living at the home safely got out. Nobody was hurt.

Investigators are working to find the fire's cause, but say it appears to have originated in the bathroom on the first floor.

Estimated dollar loss was not provided.

“The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department would like to stress the importance of working smoke detectors in your home," firefighters said in the release.