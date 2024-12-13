Manitowoc firefighters quickly extinguish house fire; nobody hurt

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a Manitowoc home Thursday night.

In a news release, the Manitowoc Fire Department said crews were called just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire in the 3700 block of Straight Street. The 911 caller reported the house was fully engulfed.

Firefighters say they arrived to the home within four minutes, and that the main fire was put out in less than seven minutes from the initial call.

Firefighters say everyone inside the home safely got out. Nobody was hurt.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, but they say it appears to have originated outside the house.

Firefighters are looking into much damage the fire caused.

“The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department would like to stress the importance of the proper disposal of smoking materials," the department said in the release.