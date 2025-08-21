MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Fire Department has received approval from the city to introduce an important resource for mothers and families: a safe haven baby box.

The box will be installed at Manitowoc Fire Station 3, making it one of just six in Wisconsin.

Manitowoc Fire Department Approved for Safe Haven Baby Box

For the Nebel family in Manitowoc, the phrase "safe haven" hits close to home. Brooke and Andrew Nebel adopted a baby girl this summer who was surrendered by her birth mother in Florida under safe haven laws.

"She gave us the biggest blessing we could've asked for," said Brooke and Andrew Nebel.

Under safe haven laws in Wisconsin, a parent can surrender an unharmed newborn up to 72 hours old at a hospital, fire or police station, or inside a safe haven baby box.

"Most of the babies that we get in our boxes, about 98% are within 24 hours old," said Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Kelsey said once a baby is placed inside the box, it locks, and law enforcement is immediately alerted. The babies are taken to a hospital, and the adoption process begins. She said it protects both newborns and their mothers.

"These babies are at risk of being placed in a dumpster or a trash can or hidden, and so we are changing the narrative," said Kelsey.

Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant, said no one should look at safe haven mothers as uncaring.

"This parent basically said I want what's best for my child and its not me, and they're allowing another mother to raise this child, and it's selfless, it's heroic and it's selfless," said Kelsey.

The Nebels said they're pleased to know Manitowoc is taking this step, one they hope helps other couples start a family like they did.

"There are different ways that families come to be," said Brooke and Andrew Nebel.

"Knowing the life that she will be given due to the incredibly tough decision her birth mom made … it's cool to bring that to our community," said Brooke and Andrew Nebel.

The city council recently approved the box, and the fire department is now working on funding to bring it to the lakeshore.

