Manitowoc District Attorney aims to draw awareness of victims' rights

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A new display — both art and information — is now open at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.



The display highlights all rights that are now constitutional rights under Marsy's Law.

District Attorney, Jacalyn LaBre says it's important for victims to know their rights.

The display will be up in the courthouse until March 1st.

(The following is a transcription, in part, of the full broadcast story)

Here’s more on the District Attorney's partnership to inform the public on rights of the victim.

Marsy's Law for All was founded in 2009 and has now been introduced to upwards of 30 counties in Wisconsin.

Manitowoc District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre says the law makes victim's rights a priority.

"What it did was take the rights Wisconsin already had for victims and elevated them to that constitutional level”, LaBre said.

These silhouettes now in the courthouse represent each right under Marsy's law. On each statue, information about the individual rights is available to the public.

"It's important for all victims to understand what rights they have," LaBre said. "Then, they can choose for themselves which ones they want to exercise and which ones they don't."

Every silhouette in the display also has a QR code which can be shared. The informative exhibit will remain in the courthouse until March 1st.