Manitowoc County treasurer dies, official confirms

UPDATE (1:34 p.m.) — A longtime political figure in Manitowoc County died on Tuesday, according to a county official.

Jim Brey, who was recently appointed as Manitowoc County treasurer, and also served as an alderman in the city, passed away Tuesday night, according to Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer.

The Manitowoc Police Department says first responders were called at about 4:57 p.m. for a vehicle that struck a building in the area of S. 26th Street and Franklin Street.

Ziegelbauer says Brey was behind the wheel, but said it appeared his death may have been health-related.

