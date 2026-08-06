Manitowoc County to end snow plowing services in three municipalities

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County Highway Department will stop providing snow plowing services in the Village of St. Nazianz, Village of Whitelaw and Town of Manitowoc, according to a notice sent to local leaders.

In a July 15 letter shared by the Village of Whitelaw, Highway Commissioner Gregory Grotegut said the decision is due to an ongoing shortage of highway maintenance workers and increased responsibilities assigned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The county said staffing shortages have made it difficult to maintain Interstate 43, state highways and county highways while also handling emergency response and snow removal for local municipalities.

According to the letter, the Manitowoc County Highway Committee approved the change during its July 14 meeting.

County officials said the affected municipalities will have time to hire contractors or make other arrangements for snow plowing services before the transition takes effect.

The Village of Whitelaw said it is “actively evaluating alternatives and reaching out to surrounding municipalities and contractors for snow removal services.”