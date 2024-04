MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — If you see multiple squad cars at a school in Manitowoc, there's no need to worry.

The Manitowoc Public School District said the sheriff's department is holding a planned training session Thursday at Jefferson Elementary.

The training goes from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 20 sheriff's deputies will be attending the training.

District leaders said the training is completely independent of the school district and will have minimal, if any, impact for students and staff.