MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Manitowoc County released a drafted ordinance this week outlining requirements for future data centers, including limits on acreage and protections for farmland and water.

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Manitowoc County proposes data center restrictions

The ordinance is being created during an 18-month moratorium on data centers, which ends in October 2027. It would limit data centers to 500 acres, with no more than 100 acres converted from agricultural use.

County Executive Tyler Martell said preserving farmland is a priority.

"Manitowoc is a very rural county, agriculture is very important ... we want to make sure that we are preserving that farmland," Martell said.

The ordinance would also require a closed-loop cooling system, which reduces the amount of water used. Manitowoc County Farm Bureau President Brent Sinkula said water protection is the most critical provision.

"The water loop is the biggest one. Even if they recycle the water any type of leak or anything in there is going to end up in our service water, the ground water and that is what we are farmers rely on for ourselves, for our live stocks and our families," Sinkula said.

Additionally, noise monitoring and air quality plans would be part of the ordinance.

"Air and noise pollution, obviously when you have live stock especially out on pasture or outside any air pollution is going to get in there and as for noise .. I know when it comes to poultry if it's over a certain decibel it will affect the animals more," Sinkula said.

At public hearings, some residents have called for a permanent ban on data centers. Martell said that is not an option.

"We can't just ban a type of development .. we don't get to decide what kind of business applies we just need to make sure we have a consistent set of rules that are fair and reasonable so when a business does desire to build in Manitowoc County, here are the expectations," said Martell. "Landowners have the right to sell their land if they so choose, we have to make sure we are respectful of that as well. When you are piecing multiple parcels of land together that's when the planning and zoning steps in."

Martell added that no data center developers have approached the county yet, and the ordinance is meant to be proactive.

The draft will now go to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review. Martell expects public hearings before the commission makes a recommendation to the County Board.

You can read the full ordinance draft here.

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