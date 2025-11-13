Manitowoc County man sentenced for sexually assaulting 14-year-old and producing child porn

A 59-year-old Manitowoc County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to child enticement and producing child pornography in a case involving a 14-year-old girl.

Court records say Rodney A. Hanes sexually assaulted the girl for seven months beginning in June of 2024. Records also say Hanes gave the victim methamphetamine and took several photos and videos of the sexual assaults.

The assaults took place in several locations in Outagamie and Brown counties, including after-hours at Hanes' workplace and in a parking lot near the victim's home.

He first met the victim on Snapchat, according to court records.

After serving 25 years, Hanes will remain on supervised release for life.

The ruling was announced Thursday by Richard G. Frohling, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach delivered the sentencing.

"At his sentencing hearing, Judge Griesbach emphasized the severity of Hanes’s conduct in targeting a child, and that a lengthy prison term was needed to achieve just punishment, deterrence, and protection of the public," Frohling said in a media release.

Hanes was previously convicted of felony sexual assault in 1995.