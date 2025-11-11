Manitowoc County judge rejects plea deal, sends case to trial

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc County judge has rejected a plea deal for Timothy Hauschultz, who faces multiple felony charges in the death of his 7-year-old great-nephew, meaning the case will now go to trial after seven years.

Judge Carey Reed rejected an Alford plea twice on Monday, which would have allowed Hauschultz to maintain his innocence while accepting a conviction. Reed said the deal was not in the public's best interest.

"We are not going to go with the plea bargain that was proposed," Reed said.

Hauschultz is accused of ordering his teenage son to punish 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz for failing to memorize Bible verses, including forcing him to carry a heavy log for hours. Prosecutors say it was that punishment that led to the boy's death in 2018.

The state also moved to amend the felony murder charge to child neglect with death as a consequence, which the judge approved.

"I think that we have sufficient time to address this issue. I am going to allow the amendment," Reed said.

Judge Reed confirmed that the case will be heard in Manitowoc County and stated that a fair jury can be selected locally.

"I really do believe that this case, these hearings need to happen here. I do believe that the public's right to have this case heard in Manitowoc County," Reed said.

Hauschultz was arrested in 2019 and served several years in jail before being released on bail in 2022. With the plea deal off the table, Timothy Hauschultz is now set to face a jury on February 23.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

