Manitowoc County finance committee approves proposal for sales tax

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the county's financial committee has approved implementing a sales tax to fill a $5.1 million deficit.

The tax would be 0.5 percent on sales made in the county.

The financial committee passed the proposal in a 5-0 vote. Now, the tax plan will go to the county board for review and possibly approval.

Executive Zeigelbauer says the deficit comes from increased spending in the human services department.

The finance committee opted for the .5% sales tax over a 12.5% increase to the county's property tax.