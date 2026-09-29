Manitowoc County drafts ordinance to continue data center regulation

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc County is moving forward with a plan to continue data center regulation.

The Planning and Park Commission introduced a draft ordinance for regulation on Monday, according to Manitowoc County Executive Tyler Martell. The county says the draft was created based on extensive research and feedback from the public.

You can review the full draft here.

Martell said the commission will allow time for the public to review the document and provide feedback before discussing it formally at the committee level.

After discussion and potential approval, Martell said it would then go to the county board for final adoption.

Manitowoc County is currently under an 18-month moratorium on data centers that will expire late next year.

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